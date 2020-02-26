National Bank Maintains a Hold Rating on Nexa Resources SA (NEXA)

In a report released today, Shane Nagle from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Nexa Resources SA (NEXA), with a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.19.

Nexa Resources SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.23, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.80 and a one-year low of $7.00. Currently, Nexa Resources SA has an average volume of 59.99K.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.