National Bank Maintains a Buy Rating on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

In a report released today, Shane Nagle from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), with a price target of C$15.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.28.

Nagle has an average return of 3.7% when recommending Osisko Gold Royalties.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagle is ranked #3792 out of 6481 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osisko Gold Royalties with a $10.36 average price target, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.25 price target.

Based on Osisko Gold Royalties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.03 million and GAAP net loss of $155 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $115 million and had a GAAP net loss of $114 million.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate precious metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.