National Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Telus (TU)

In a report released today, Adam Shine from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Telus (TU), with a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.24.

Shine has an average return of 16.0% when recommending Telus.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is ranked #1513 out of 5992 analysts.

Telus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.01, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$54.00 price target.

Telus’ market cap is currently $24.66B and has a P/E ratio of 18.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.02.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.