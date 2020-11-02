National Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on Taseko Mines (TGB)

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on Taseko Mines (TGB) today and set a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 65.5% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Golden Star Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Taseko Mines is a Hold with an average price target of $1.04.

Based on Taseko Mines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.78 million and net profit of $987K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.51 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGB in relation to earlier this year.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. Its properties include Gibraltar, Florence copper, Aley niobium, Yellowhead and New Prosperity and Harmony gold-copper projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.