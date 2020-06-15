National Bank Keeps Their Hold Rating on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

National Bank analyst Greg Colman maintained a Hold rating on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) today and set a price target of C$1.35. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Colman is ranked #6399 out of 6674 analysts.

CES Energy Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.25.

Based on CES Energy Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $349 million and GAAP net loss of $226 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $333 million and had a net profit of $2.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CESDF in relation to earlier this year.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.