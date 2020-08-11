National Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on IBI Group (IBIBF)

In a report released yesterday, National Bank from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on IBI Group (IBIBF), with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.93.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IBI Group with a $6.80 average price target, a 53.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Laurentian Bank of Canada also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.46 and a one-year low of $2.11. Currently, IBI Group has an average volume of 2,919.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IBI Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.