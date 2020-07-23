National Bank Keeps Their Buy Rating on B2Gold (BTG)

National Bank analyst National Bank maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold (BTG) yesterday and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares opened today at $6.72, close to its 52-week high of $6.79.

Currently, the analyst consensus on B2Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.27, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.79 and a one-year low of $2.16. Currently, B2Gold has an average volume of 8.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 185 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BTG in relation to earlier this year.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.