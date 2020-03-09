National Bank Keeps a Sell Rating on Vermilion Energy (VET)

National Bank analyst Travis Wood maintained a Sell rating on Vermilion Energy (VET) today and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.66, close to its 52-week low of $4.24.

Wood has an average return of 3.6% when recommending Vermilion Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is ranked #2751 out of 6265 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vermilion Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $13.45.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.48 and a one-year low of $4.24. Currently, Vermilion Energy has an average volume of 1.33M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate.