National Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) today and set a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.68.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kirkland Lake Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.08, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Kirkland Lake Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $412 million and net profit of $169 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $280 million and had a net profit of $107 million.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Taylor Mine. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.