National Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on Bombardier (BDRBF)

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen maintained a Buy rating on Bombardier (BDRBF) today and set a price target of C$2.15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.24.

Doerksen has an average return of 17.2% when recommending Bombardier.

According to TipRanks.com, Doerksen is ranked #3115 out of 5913 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bombardier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Desjardins also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.27 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, Bombardier has an average volume of 468.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.