National Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on Bombardier (BDRBF)

Howard Kim- February 14, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen maintained a Buy rating on Bombardier (BDRBF) today and set a price target of C$2.15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.24.

Doerksen has an average return of 17.2% when recommending Bombardier.

According to TipRanks.com, Doerksen is ranked #3115 out of 5913 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bombardier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Desjardins also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.27 and a one-year low of $0.85. Currently, Bombardier has an average volume of 468.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts