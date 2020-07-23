National Bank Believes Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, National Bank from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Sandstorm Gold (SAND), with a price target of C$15.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.13, close to its 52-week high of $10.31.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sandstorm Gold with a $10.61 average price target, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report issued on July 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.31 and a one-year low of $3.32. Currently, Sandstorm Gold has an average volume of 2.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAND in relation to earlier this year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.