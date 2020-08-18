National Bank Believes OceanaGold (OCANF) Still Has Room to Grow

National Bank analyst National Bank maintained a Buy rating on OceanaGold (OCANF) yesterday and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.70, close to its 52-week high of $2.99.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OceanaGold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.56, representing a 41.8% upside. In a report issued on August 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.99 and a one-year low of $0.80. Currently, OceanaGold has an average volume of 85.4K.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.