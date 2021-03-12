National Bank Believes Morneau Shepell (MSIXF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, National Bank from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Morneau Shepell (MSIXF), with a price target of C$38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.92, close to its 52-week high of $25.02.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Morneau Shepell with a $33.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Morneau Shepell’s market cap is currently $1.71B and has a P/E ratio of 50.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.97.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Morneau Shepell, Inc. engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau Sr in 1966 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.