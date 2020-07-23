National Bank Believes IAMGOLD (IAG) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, National Bank from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on IAMGOLD (IAG), with a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.90, close to its 52-week high of $4.99.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IAMGOLD with a $4.66 average price target, which is a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$7.75 price target.

Based on IAMGOLD’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $275 million and GAAP net loss of $34.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $251 million and had a GAAP net loss of $41.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IAG in relation to earlier this year.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.