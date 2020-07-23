National Bank Believes Eldorado Gold (EGO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, National Bank from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Eldorado Gold (EGO), with a price target of C$19.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.90, close to its 52-week high of $12.10.

Eldorado Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.65, representing a 4.9% upside. In a report issued on July 10, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Eldorado Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $205 million and GAAP net loss of $4.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $80.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.