Natera (NTRA) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci maintained a Buy rating on Natera (NTRA) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Natera is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.33.

Based on Natera’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $83.24 million and GAAP net loss of $35.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.97 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.84 million.

Natera, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It offers Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test, Horizon Carrier Screening, Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Screening and Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis, Anora Products of Conception and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing. The company was founded by Matthew Rabinowitz and Jonathan Sheena in November 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.