Nasdaq (NDAQ) Receives a Hold from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Hold rating on Nasdaq (NDAQ) yesterday and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.34, close to its 52-week high of $115.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 63.7% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Nasdaq has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.13.

Based on Nasdaq’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.25 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $44 million.

Nasdaq, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.