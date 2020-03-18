Nasdaq (NDAQ) Gets a Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Buy rating on Nasdaq (NDAQ) today and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nasdaq with a $116.90 average price target, representing a 33.6% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nasdaq’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion and net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.25 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NDAQ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nasdaq, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.