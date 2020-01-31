Nasdaq (NDAQ) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on Nasdaq (NDAQ) yesterday and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.96, close to its 52-week high of $116.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nasdaq is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $116.44, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

Nasdaq’s market cap is currently $19.01B and has a P/E ratio of 25.05. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.57.

Nasdaq, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.