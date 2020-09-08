Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 65.0% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Based on Napco Security Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $26.24 million and net profit of $3.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.14 million and had a net profit of $3.12 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NSSC in relation to earlier this year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems,door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.