Nabriva (NBRV) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva (NBRV) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.68, close to its 52-week low of $2.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Nabriva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50, implying a 437.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Nabriva’s market cap is currently $55.65M and has a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.52.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.