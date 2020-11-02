Nabriva (NBRV) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Hold rating to Nabriva (NBRV) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 41.2% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Nabriva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

The company has a one-year high of $2.23 and a one-year low of $0.49. Currently, Nabriva has an average volume of 1.71M.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.