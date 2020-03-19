Nabors Industries (NBR) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at Barclays

Nabors Industries (NBR) received a Sell rating from Barclays analyst David Anderson today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.40, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.1% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Ranger Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Nabors Industries with a $1.74 average price target, which is a 345.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nabors Industries’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $268 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $188 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NBR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.