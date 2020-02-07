Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst Stephen Unger maintained a Hold rating on Myriad Genetics (MYGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 84.4% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, and Veracyte.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Myriad Genetics is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $18.50, representing a -37.3% downside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.40 and a one-year low of $20.10. Currently, Myriad Genetics has an average volume of 727.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MYGN in relation to earlier this year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.