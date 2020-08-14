Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Myriad Genetics (MYGN). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.38, close to its 52-week low of $9.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 74.0% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, and NeoGenomics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Myriad Genetics is a Hold with an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $35.29 and a one-year low of $9.24. Currently, Myriad Genetics has an average volume of 1.07M.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients; and also includes corporate services such as finance, human resources, legal, and information technology. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.