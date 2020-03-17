MYR Group (MYRG) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel maintained a Hold rating on MYR Group (MYRG) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.41, close to its 52-week low of $18.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

MYR Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

MYR Group’s market cap is currently $305M and has a P/E ratio of 8.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

MYR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.