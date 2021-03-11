Myomo (MYO) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Myomo (MYO), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 53.3% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

Myomo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Based on Myomo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.93 million and GAAP net loss of $2.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $606.6K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.79 million.

Myomo, Inc. is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N. Narendran on September 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

