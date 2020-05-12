MyoKardia (MYOK) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

In a report released yesterday, Ritu Baral from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on MyoKardia (MYOK), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.90, close to its 52-week high of $104.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MyoKardia with a $94.78 average price target, which is a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Based on MyoKardia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $69.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $37.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MYOK in relation to earlier this year.

MyoKardia, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate, Mavacamten, is an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin being developed for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company was founded by James A. Spudich, Jonathan G. Seidman, Christine Seidman, and Leslie Leinwand on June 8, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.