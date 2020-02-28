MyoKardia (MYOK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse gave MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on MyoKardia today and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 46.6% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

MyoKardia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.67, a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on MyoKardia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $58.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MYOK in relation to earlier this year.

MyoKardia, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.