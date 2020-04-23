MyoKardia (MYOK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and Cantor Fitzgerald gave MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on MyoKardia today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 52.9% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MyoKardia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $89.00, a 45.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Based on MyoKardia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $58.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.4 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.68 million.

MyoKardia, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate, Mavacamten, is an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin being developed for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company was founded by James A. Spudich, Jonathan G. Seidman, Christine Seidman, and Leslie Leinwand on June 8, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

