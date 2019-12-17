MyoKardia (MYOK) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Buy rating on MyoKardia (MYOK) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.30, close to its 52-week high of $68.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Voyager Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MyoKardia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.75.

The company has a one-year high of $68.60 and a one-year low of $39.01. Currently, MyoKardia has an average volume of 359.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MYOK in relation to earlier this year.

MyoKardia, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.