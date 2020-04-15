MyoKardia (MYOK) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Buy rating on MyoKardia (MYOK) today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 42.9% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Voyager Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

MyoKardia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.00, representing a 68.8% upside. In a report issued on March 31, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $78.28 and a one-year low of $42.66. Currently, MyoKardia has an average volume of 443.9K.

MyoKardia, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, commercialization, and development of therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate, Mavacamten, is an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin being developed for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company was founded by James A. Spudich, Jonathan G. Seidman, Christine Seidman, and Leslie Leinwand on June 8, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

