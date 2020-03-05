Mylan (MYL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After SunTrust Robinson and Evercore ISI gave Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Lorenzo Biasio maintained a Buy rating on Mylan today and set a price target of $34.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.83, close to its 52-week low of $16.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Biasio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Biasio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Coherus Biosciences, Merck & Company, and Illumina.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mylan with a $26.81 average price target, which is a 61.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Based on Mylan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $20.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $51.2 million.

Mylan NV is a pharmaceutical healthcare company. The firm engages in the development, license, manufacture, market and distribution of generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Rest of World.

