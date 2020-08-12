MVC Capital (MVC) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana maintained a Hold rating on MVC Capital (MVC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.1% and a 48.8% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Arlington Asset Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MVC Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Based on MVC Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $40.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.32 million and had a net profit of $15.96 million.

MVC Capital Inc, operates as a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions, and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies. It operates through the MVC and MVCFS segments. The MVC segment consists of MVC Cayman and MVC Turf. The MVCFS segment refers to its subsidiary which provides advisory, administrative, and other services to the company and its portfolio companies. Its investments comprise of senior and subordinated loans, common and preferred stock, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests, or convertible securities, among other instruments. The company was founded on December 2, 1999 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.