MVC Capital (MVC) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on MVC Capital (MVC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.53.

MVC Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.45 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, MVC Capital has an average volume of 60.89K.

MVC Capital Inc, operates as a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of equity and debt investment capital to fund growth, acquisitions, and recapitalizations of small and middle-market companies. It operates through the MVC and MVCFS segments. The MVC segment consists of MVC Cayman and MVC Turf. The MVCFS segment refers to its subsidiary which provides advisory, administrative, and other services to the company and its portfolio companies. Its investments comprise of senior and subordinated loans, common and preferred stock, and warrants or rights to acquire equity interests, or convertible securities, among other instruments. The company was founded on December 2, 1999 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.