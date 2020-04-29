MVB Financial (MVBF) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Nicholas Cucharale from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on MVB Financial (MVBF), with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Cucharale is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.1% success rate. Cucharale covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Hometrust Bancshares, and Bank of Princeton.

MVB Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

MVB Financial’s market cap is currently $156.9M and has a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MVBF in relation to earlier this year.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Fairmont, WV.