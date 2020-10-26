Mustang Bio (MBIO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Mustang Bio (MBIO) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 43.2% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mustang Bio with a $9.67 average price target.

Based on Mustang Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.4 million.

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID. The firm’s products include MB-101 IL13Ra2-specific CAR, MB-102 CD123 CAR, MB-103 HER2 CAR, MB-104 CS1 CAR, MB-105 PSCA CAR, MB-106 CD20 CAR, MB-107 XSCID Gene Therapy and Oncolytic Virus (C134). The company was founded on March 13, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.