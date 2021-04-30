Murphy USA (MUSA) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Hold rating on Murphy USA (MUSA) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $139.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.7% and a 84.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Murphy USA is a Hold with an average price target of $148.00, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Murphy USA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.86 billion and net profit of $61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.46 billion and had a net profit of $47.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Murphy USA, Inc. engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.