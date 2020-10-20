Murphy USA (MUSA) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Murphy USA (MUSA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.4% and a 80.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

Murphy USA has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $144.09 and a one-year low of $78.75. Currently, Murphy USA has an average volume of 271.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MUSA in relation to earlier this year.

Murphy USA, Inc. engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.