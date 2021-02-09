Murphy USA (MUSA) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Matthew Fishbein maintained a Hold rating on Murphy USA (MUSA) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $127.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Fishbein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Fishbein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Casey’s General, and Sprouts Farmers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Murphy USA with a $128.50 average price target, implying a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Raymond James also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Murphy USA’s market cap is currently $3.76B and has a P/E ratio of 9.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.46.

Murphy USA, Inc. engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.