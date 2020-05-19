Murphy Oil (MUR) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Murphy Oil (MUR), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.33.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.3% and a 32.5% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Chesapeake Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Murphy Oil with a $8.30 average price target.

Murphy Oil’s market cap is currently $1.89B and has a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MUR in relation to earlier this year.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.