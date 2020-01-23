Murphy Oil (MUR) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani maintained a Buy rating on Murphy Oil (MUR) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.3% and a 37.2% success rate. Mariani covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Whiting Petroleum, and Viper Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Murphy Oil with a $26.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.13 and a one-year low of $17.04. Currently, Murphy Oil has an average volume of 2.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MUR in relation to earlier this year.

Murphy Oil Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Malaysia, and Other. Its products include oil and gas liquids, natural gas, and synthetic oil.