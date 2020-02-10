Mueller Water Products (MWA) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 5, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Mueller Water Products (MWA), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.01, close to its 52-week high of $12.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 58.2% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mueller Water Products is a Hold with an average price target of $12.80, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Mueller Water Products’ market cap is currently $1.9B and has a P/E ratio of 20.05. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MWA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Lydia Thomas, a Director at MWA sold 15,094 shares for a total of $180,675.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies.