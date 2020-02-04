Mueller Water Products (MWA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Mueller Water Products (MWA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.09, close to its 52-week high of $12.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 70.7% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Carlisle Companies, AO Smith, and Pentair.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mueller Water Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.33.

Based on Mueller Water Products’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $40.2 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MWA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Lydia Thomas, a Director at MWA sold 15,094 shares for a total of $180,675.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies.