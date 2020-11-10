Mueller Water Products (MWA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair assigned a Buy rating to Mueller Water Products (MWA) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.55.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mueller Water Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Mueller Water Products’ market cap is currently $1.72B and has a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MWA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, Shirley Franklin, a Director at MWA sold 25,806 shares for a total of $286,705.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants. The Technologies segment offers metering, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, and other products and services for the water infrastructure industry. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.