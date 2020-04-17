Mueller Water Products (MWA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Buy rating on Mueller Water Products (MWA) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 41.2% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Carlisle Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mueller Water Products with a $11.20 average price target, which is a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Mueller Water Products’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $213 million and net profit of $10.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $193 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Jerry Kolb, a Director at MWA sold 55,084 shares for a total of $658,366.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants. The Technologies segment offers metering, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, and other products and services for the water infrastructure industry. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.