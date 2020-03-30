Mueller Water Products (MWA) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report issued on March 27, Mike Wood from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Mueller Water Products (MWA), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.5% and a 32.7% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Masonite International, and Armstrong Flooring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mueller Water Products is a Hold with an average price target of $12.40.

Mueller Water Products’ market cap is currently $1.21B and has a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Jerry Kolb, a Director at MWA sold 55,084 shares for a total of $658,366.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants. The Technologies segment offers metering, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, and other products and services for the water infrastructure industry. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.