MTY Food Group (MTYFF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Michael Glen downgraded MTY Food Group (MTYFF) to Hold today and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.00, close to its 52-week low of $11.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTY Food Group is a Hold with an average price target of $37.21.

MTY Food Group’s market cap is currently $422.3M and has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.76.

MTY Food Group, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of quick-service and causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada, and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands include, but not limited to Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indienne, TiKi-MiNG, TuTTi FRUTTi, View&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country style, Croissant Plus, JUGO JUICE, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, and Thai Express, Valentine. The company was founded by Stanley Ma in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.