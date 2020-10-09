MTY Food Group (MTYFF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Michael Glen maintained a Hold rating on MTY Food Group (MTYFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Glen is ranked #1519 out of 7008 analysts.

MTY Food Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.14, which is a -14.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MTY Food Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $97.81 million and GAAP net loss of $99.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $126 million and had a net profit of $19.34 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTYFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MTY Food Group, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of quick-service and causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada, and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands include, but not limited to Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indienne, TiKi-MiNG, TuTTi FRUTTi, View&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country style, Croissant Plus, JUGO JUICE, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, and Thai Express, Valentine. The company was founded by Stanley Ma in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.