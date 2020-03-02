MTBC (MTBC) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede downgraded MTBC (MTBC) to Hold today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -21.4% and a 30.2% success rate. Dede covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Alkaline Water Company, Microvision, and SuperCom.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MTBC with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.75 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, MTBC has an average volume of 105.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services.